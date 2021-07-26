Advertisement

With virus surge, US to keep travel restrictions for now

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:33 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States will keep existing COVID-19 travel restrictions on international travel in place for now due to concerns about the surging infection rate because of the delta variant, according to a White House official.

President Joe Biden earlier this month said that his administration was “in the process” of considering how soon the U.S. could lift the ban on European travel bound for the U.S. after the issue was raised by German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her visit to the White House.

The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said while the administration understands the importance of international travel, cases are rising in the U.S. — particularly among those who are unvaccinated and will likely continue to increase in the weeks ahead.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised Americans against travel to the United Kingdom this past Monday given a surge in cases there.

Most of continental Europe has relaxed restrictions on Americans who are fully vaccinated, although the United Kingdom still requires quarantines for most visitors arriving from the U.S. Airlines say, however, that the lack of two-way travel is limiting the number of flights they can offer and seats they can sell.

But the rise and prevalence of COVID-19 variants in Europe, especially the delta mutation that is also spreading throughout the U.S., has caused the Biden administration to tread slowly about increasing transatlantic travel.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Bearse, 90, will be remembered for his pride in being a U.S. Marine, his humor and his...
Man, 90, found dead after being left in van outside Ariz. assisted living facility
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Starling is speaking out now because she wants people to know how much she regrets not getting...
Mom of 8 nearly dies from COVID, regrets not getting vaccinated
Police officer out after accusations of racial profiling
Former state legislator David Lust dies at the age of 53
Former state legislator David Lust dies at 53

Latest News

NYC Mayor de Blasio requires all city employees to be vaccinated or get tested once a week for...
NYC to require vaccines or weekly testing for city workers
Carlie Brucia's kidnapping was caught on surveillance footage.
Convicted killer of 11-year-old Carlie Brucia dies in prison
NYC Mayor de Blasio requires all city employees to be vaccinated or get tested once a week for...
New York to require city employees to get vaccinated
President Joe Biden praises the bipartisanship that led to the passage of the Americans with...
Biden heralds 31st anniversary of ADA
According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire continues to burn actively and is spreading quickly.
California’s largest fire burns homes as blazes scorch West