Advertisement

Three Days of Triple Digit Heat to Start the Week

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:49 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A hot dome of high pressure will continue to bring the hottest weather so far this year to our area early this week. Expect triple digit highs through Wednesday.

The ridge moves west later this week, and temperatures will drop, starting Thursday. We will also see a daily chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms resume Thursday and last through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence Bearse, 90, will be remembered for his pride in being a U.S. Marine, his humor and his...
Man, 90, found dead after being left in van outside Ariz. assisted living facility
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Starling is speaking out now because she wants people to know how much she regrets not getting...
Mom of 8 nearly dies from COVID, regrets not getting vaccinated
Police officer out after accusations of racial profiling
Prosecutors say Andrew Taake, of Texas, used the online dating app Bumble while at the U.S....
Dating app match turns in Jan. 6 rioter accused of whipping police

Latest News

Triple digits likely
Triple digits likely in Rapid City
Chance of rain for later in the week
Hottest weather of the year is likely Monday-Wednesday
HOT
Hot this weekend, but nothing like what we’re expecting next week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Isolated Afternoon and Evening Thunderstorms through Sunday