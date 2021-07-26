Three Days of Triple Digit Heat to Start the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A hot dome of high pressure will continue to bring the hottest weather so far this year to our area early this week. Expect triple digit highs through Wednesday.

The ridge moves west later this week, and temperatures will drop, starting Thursday. We will also see a daily chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms resume Thursday and last through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.