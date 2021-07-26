Sturgis Motorcycle Rally vendors are already busy

Advertisement

Vendors are set up on the streets of Sturgis for the early riders who came to beat the crowd.
Vendors are set up on the streets of Sturgis for the early riders who came to beat the crowd.
Vendors are set up on the streets of Sturgis for the early riders who came to beat the crowd.(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:27 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Although the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is still about two weeks away, vendors are setting up shop on the streets of Sturgis.

Final Touch specializes in leather sales and has been up and open since last week.

They aren’t the only vendors around downtown Sturgis who are getting prepared for the larger crowds, on almost every corner you could find a vendor set up or setting up.

For an event as large as the Sturgis rally, there is a crowd of people who come early to try to beat the lines.

“You kind of get those crowds of people who are wanting to beat the big crowd and so we’ve done a lot of sales with that, a lot of people getting T-shirts and stuff like that. Definitely a lot busier than I expected,” said Isabelle Drumm, an employee for Final Touch.

Final Touch currently has two shops open in Sturgis for the rally.

