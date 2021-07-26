Record breaking heat on tap

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will stay warm tonight with many in the 80s through the evening. Overnight we fall into the 70s and 60s across the entire area.

We have record breaking heat expected for Tuesday. Nearly everyone on the plains will see triple digits. Those in the hills will be in the mid to upper 90s. A Heat Advisory is in place until midnight Wednesday night. Highs will stay in the triple digits for many on Wednesday.

Highs Tuesday in Rapid City will be near 105°, which would break the previous record of 101° set back in 1931. The all-time record high is 107°, which was set on July 9 & 12 in 1954. I don’t think we reach that number, but there are a couple models calling for temperatures that hot. I’m just not completely sold on the idea. Either way it is going to be dangerously hot.

Relief is in sight though! Thursday will be in the upper 80s with a few late afternoon storms possible and Friday will be in the mid 80s with a better chance of storms. Highs stay in the 80s over the weekend with a storm chance Saturday. Sunday is looking dry as of now.

