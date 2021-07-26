Advertisement

Modern Folklore: “Pain is a Gift” (The Quarantine Song)

Skyline Summer Music Series on Good Morning Black Hills
By Blake Joseph
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:07 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -From the depths of a small cave in the midst of the Black Hills comes the hum of tube amplifiers and crashing cymbals of five souls trying to tune into an ancient consciousness of noise, rhythm and melody.

The band is made up of Dexter Carman, Josh Shepperd, Kyle Blessing, and John Sawyer.

