The Cave Collective: Youth Driven Theory

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Cave Collective is dedicated to improving the mental, social, and cultural wellbeing of our community through a vibrant and action-oriented arts scene. However, inquiring minds have wondered recently who is that scene oriented too. Dexter Carman, Executive Director, and Josh Shepperd sit down on GMBH to explain what their organization is all about.

Interview:

Q) You call yourself a youth-driven all ages community center, what does youth-driven mean? Does this mean you are a youth-center?

A) To answer this I’ll talk some about Youth Driven theory, and how young adults sit on our board and work with us to develop our programming and direct our mission, while the programming itself is targeted towards art and music lovers of all ages.

Q) Does all-ages mean that the content is appropriate for all ages? Who is your target demographic at The Cave Collective?

A) Content at the Cave Collective is targeted ages 14 and older. That said, some parents might find the content shown displayed at The Cave Collective objectionable for their children under 14 - youth driven means that while we attempt to guide the growth of our young citizens, we do not censor their art or expression. As such we encourage parents to attend The Cave Collective with their children should they have concerns about the content on display.

Q) What does it mean that you are a non-profit?

A) Everything we do at The Cave costs more to produce than we charge for it, and our coffee bar and individual and business sponsorships offset these costs so that our programming may always be free or affordable.

