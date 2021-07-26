Black Alpha makes a resurgence from Rapid City comic artist, Tom Rausch

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tom Rausch grew up in Rapid City, S.D. and went to Central High School. Since then he has drawn comic books for Marvel, been the concept artist for video games( PlayStation network}, and film projects, and recently created Black Alpha which was published in USA Today and merchandise has been sold on the Big Bang Theory.

Three of Rausch’s characters are in development as TV shows and movies and he is now the subject of an upcoming documentary film.

The Black Alpha comic can be supporter through kickstarter.

