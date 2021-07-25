Law enforcement urges ride sharing to avoid DUI’s during rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 81st annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is right around the corner, and just like every year, local law enforcement is preparing for a likely influx of DUI charges.

Rally week is typically a time for live music and celebration. However, drinking and getting behind the wheel can quickly turn a fun night tragic.

State Trooper Kimberly Norman said that ride-sharing, whether through a taxi service, or a company lIke Uber or Lyft is a great way to get home.

“Every day of the year, it’s very important,” Norman said. “But, especially during the rally with the up amount of traffic that we have. There might be a little more celebration going on with that. But it’s extremely important to ride sober and be safe.”

One drawback with using Ride Share apps is that there’s a geo-wall around the city limits of Sturgis. This means that people can get a ride to the rally. But can only get a ride back if they can first get a ride to the geo-wall.

Lyft and Uber driver Laurie Schlecht said that people can only get a ride back if they can first get a ride to the geo-wall.

“We want to be able to get them that safe ride after they’ve had a drink or two,” Schlecht said. “We want them to be able to enjoy their time here in the Black Hills but be able to have that safe ride option that they’re not trying to ride their motorcycle and they’re able to get that ride back out of Sturgis.”

Schlecht said that it’s important for rally-goers to check to see where Sturgis city limits are before getting a ride.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.