Hearing on cattle market prices being held by Senate Judiciary Committee

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota’s congressional delegation has long been fighting for an investigation into unfair cattle market conditions, and next week the U.S. Senate will discuss the issue further.

Senator John Thune announced in a tweet Friday that the Senate Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing next Wednesday on potential manipulation in the beef market.

Thune says in the tweet that “South Dakota producers deserve answers, and this is an important development in our effort to hold the packing industry accountable.”

