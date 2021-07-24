A place for kids to ride and thrive, beginner friendly bike park debuts in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last December, the City broke ground at Robbinsdale park and began the construction of a beginner-level bike park.

Today, City officials along with Strider Bikes officially opened and dedicated the park.

Dozens of children showed up to enjoy the park, some riding Strider Bikes, who donated 100 thousand dollars to the project.

The company also provided lemonade and snacks throughout the course of the parks debut.

The park is designed for younger kids, but anyone can try. Including adults with lower skills levels.

Progressive Bike Ramps makes all kinds of parks, but the one requested and built was specifically for entry-level riders, according to Susie Marcks, Marketing Director for Strider Bikes.

”Ride at your own level of comfort and that’s kind of what’s so great about this is it’s safe and anyone can get out here and ride from the littlest riders all the way up,” says Marcks.

Marcks says that Strider Bikes both love riding bikes and inspiring youth to do the same.

The park is near Fire Station 4, where some crewmembers attended the grand opening of the park. It’s located beside the private BMX track. However, unlike the track, this park will be open to the public during the parks regular hours of operation.

