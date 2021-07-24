Advertisement

IRS issues warning about child tax credit scams

The IRS is now warning people of potential scammers that could take advantage of this new program.(KEVN)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Internal Revenue Service recently sent checks to millions of families across the country as part of the enhanced child tax credit.

The new program enacted by the American Rescue Plan gives out six monthly payments of up to $300 per child to families in the U.S. in addition to what families receive as part of the yearly child tax credit.

Tyler Hatcher, Special Agent at the IRS St. Louis Field Office, said that it’s important to keep in mind that the IRS never solicits sensitive information through phone calls, texts, or e-mails.

“If there’s any way you can think of that would help them to acquire that information. Birthdate, Social Security Numbers, bank account numbers, pin numbers. 99% of the time, that’s going to be a scam.”

Hatcher also said to be aware of threatening-sounding messages, as that is also a sign of a scam.

fdfd
