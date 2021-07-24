Advertisement

Hottest weather of the year is likely Monday-Wednesday

Chance of rain for later in the week
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 3:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The rest of the day today will be mostly dry with the exception of some minor pop-up showers. Temperatures tonight are going to be mild with lows barely dropping into the 60s. Tomorrow we will continue to see some hazy weather along with hot temperatures. Highs tomorrow are expected to be in the 90s with triple digits out in the plains. There is also some rain chances tomorrow with pop-up storms expected in the Black Hills. The haze will clear out starting Monday, and that will give way to the hottest weather we’ve seen this year. Triple digits in Rapid City are expected Monday-Wednesday, with Tuesday being the hottest day. The good news is that Wednesday night we are expected to see some storms roll through and that will cool off the weather for the later part of the week.

