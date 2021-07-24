Advertisement

Former state legislator David Lust dies at 53

David Lust
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Former Rapid City State Legislator David Lust has died unexpectedly at the age of 53.

Lust spent ten years as a Republican state representative including four years as the House Majority Leader. He served in Pierre from 2007 to 2018. Lust served on many civic boards around the area, including working as the campaign chair for the start of Elevate Rapid City. Lust was a partner in the law firm of Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson and Ashmore. In a statement, Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender said, “Rapid City has lost a true friend. David was a tireless advocate for friends, for Rapid City and our great state.”

