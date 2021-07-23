Sturgis Rally weeks away - excitement in the air

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the Sturgis Rally only a couple of weeks away, both businesses and visitors have started to make their way into town.

There are bikes around every corner and the streets have started to flood with foot traffic.

Businesses have also begun setting up booths and tents.

Many of the current visitors say they aren’t sticking around for the rally, but are instead getting in ahead of time to enjoy the allure of the city before all of the buzz arrives.

One man, Steven Olson, from Sioux Falls says he’s been coming for 20 years, and that he’s excited to see some familiar faces he’s met along the way. Especially after last year’s rally.

”Last year I was here and I’ll tell you what. I’d never been so proud to be an American in my life with everything that’s going on and everything else. Everybody was just -- I mean, everybody was a friend. It’s always a great time to just kind of meet with old friends that you haven’t seen since last Sturgis.”

Olson says that the Rally used to only be a week long, but with people showing up as early as they do now it feels like a far longer event.

He calls it a culture of its own where most people you get in touch with share common interests, ideas and goals.

The Rally officially begins August 6th.

