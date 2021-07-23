Hot this weekend, but nothing like what we’re expecting next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s over the weekend. Plenty of sunshine is expected. A few storms are possible late Saturday and again Sunday afternoon. The storms will be very isolated, so the chance everyone gets rain is pretty low.

This pattern has been toasty for us and it is only going to get worse for the first half of next week. Highs Monday will be near 100°. Tuesday will be in the low to mid 100s and Wednesday will be near or in the low 100s. Mostly sunny skies each and every day.

Temperatures are expected to drop a bit toward the end of next week. Highs will be in the 80s to near 90 Thursday and Friday as thunderstorms return to the forecast. It’ll be a nice break from the triple digit heat we could potentially have prior.

