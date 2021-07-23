Health Watch: A workout for your obliques

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - I’d like to demonstrate some exercises you can do working your obliques which are the side of your waist using different fitness items. We have a stability ball, a body bar, and some hand weights. First one, put the ball gently behind your neck, slight bend in your knees, and twist to the side at your waist, be sure to look forward. Don’t engage your hips your knees, just your waist. I’m using a four-pound weighted bar first time doing this just use a pole. Next, we will do free weight. Chest up, shoulders back. Make sure to switch sides. Here I have a 4-pound medicine ball, make sure to watch your form. Obliques are very important to posture and your back. Don’t neglect them, use them. I’m Carol White owner of Carol White’s personal fitness studio

