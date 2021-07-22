Advertisement

TikTok, White House agree to drop Trump-era lawsuit

The Chinese-based social media app has agreed to drop its lawsuit over former President Donald Trump’s ban.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:58 AM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(CNN) – TikTok and the United States have agreed to stop fighting for now.

The Chinese-based social media app is dropping its lawsuit over former President Donald Trump’s ban.

Court documents show TikTok and the Biden administration mutually decided the suit should be dismissed.

Earlier, President Joe Biden rescinded Trump’s 2020 executive order targeting the company.

The president replaced the order with one that addresses any apps linked to foreign adversaries, including China.

TikTok is still working with a government committee to address security concerns surrounding the data it has on American users.

