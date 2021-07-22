Advertisement

Preventing floods, construction crews continue work on St. Joe

Crews continue work
Crews continue work(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:30 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Throughout the summer construction projects seem to pop up, and one of the big ones right now is installing four and a half foot diameter storm drains off of St. Joseph Street by Halley Park.

Officials say this is a major flooding area, and that it’s seen upwards of three-feet of water in previous years as water drains to the south in the area and gets caught up in the area.

The five phase project has completed three parts of phase one and is currently working on the the south side of St. Joe, installing a sewer system that will take water safely past Omaha street and into Rapid Creek.

Aside from stopping flooding. while the ground is torn up the city is also installing a water main.

Rapid City’s Construction Manager, Roger Hall, says, ”We’re doing our best right now to keep traffic flowing. We get it open as much as we can when we can. We do have work that impedes traffic quite frequently and we thank the people for their patience out here.”

The project will also see new concrete paving for the street and sidewalk as well as handicap ramps.

The goal is to have two lanes open on St. Joe by the Sturgis Rally, but with material delays backed up six weeks the city isn’t making any promises.

The projected completion date is still October 31 of this year. After completion, the city plans to pick up the next phase on Kansas City Street in March of next year.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our sister stations affiliate, GMA, is trekking across the 50 states with Rise and Shine series...
South Dakota makes headlines again, with a national news outlet visiting Mount Rushmore
Consecutive life sentences on all counts for convicted Rapid City child rapist
On Friday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was in Des Moines, Iowa speaking at the...
Governor’s office stays quiet after Governor’s comment on putting prayer back in school
The two laugh after being reunited.
A 51 day journey by horseback, two cowboys arrive from Missouri at Mount Rushmore
COVID-19 cases for Wednesday in South Dakota and Wyoming

Latest News

Advice from a travel agent on how you should stay updated and on top of the restrictions while...
How can you internationally travel with borders sporadically closing?
Near New Underwood
Rollover near New Underwood has one car beaten and battered
The Sturgis Motorcycle rally is revving up its engines but the same health concerns from last...
Could this year’s Sturgis Rally be deemed another “super spreader” event?
Shen Yun
Rapid City hosts Shen Yun, a performance through 5,000 years of Chinese history