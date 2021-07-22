Advertisement

Officer stands in rain to honor veteran

By WPMI staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:59 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) - A lone police officer stood at attention in the rain during a World War II veteran’s funeral procession.

Officer Newman Brazier of the Mount Vernon Police Department was honoring fellow veteran Robert Lee Serling, who passed at 100 years old.

Brazier was completely unaware that his commitment and respect would get this much attention.

“He was just standing there at attention when we passed by there. Everybody at the Camile Center said something about it after we got up there and said, ‘Man, did you see that cop up there soaking wet, standing at attention?’ It took an effect on those guys, especially the veterans, to someone up there do that. What an honor,” president and founder of the 92nd Division Buffalo Soldier WW2 Eddie Irby Jr. said.

Brazier crossed jurisdictions with his patrol lights on.

“It was automatic when I heard he passed,” he said.

“I felt that he wanted to be acknowledged. I felt that from being from a small town like Mount Vernon, that he can do what he did, and he can pass and nobody realize it and not respect it. It was my point, to let everyone in that area, that he was there, he was passing through, even if it was for the last time,” Brazier said. “That’s what vets do.”

“Somebody like that, you marvel at their respect, admiration, and all they stand for,” Irby said.

Copyright 2021 WPMI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our sister stations affiliate, GMA, is trekking across the 50 states with Rise and Shine series...
South Dakota makes headlines again, with a national news outlet visiting Mount Rushmore
Consecutive life sentences on all counts for convicted Rapid City child rapist
On Friday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was in Des Moines, Iowa speaking at the...
Governor’s office stays quiet after Governor’s comment on putting prayer back in school
Phone found recording in family bathroom at Dell Rapids pool
Indian Boarding School
Community members discuss finding and honoring youth Native lives lost at Rapid city Boarding School

Latest News

Hours after his high school graduation, 17-year-old Alonzo Polk drowned at a pool party when he...
Mass. couple charged in teen’s drowning death at graduation pool party
The victim, who had asthma and did not know how to swim, was pushed into the water by another...
Retired Mass. state trooper, wife face charges in teen's drowning death
FILE - Recovery work continues at the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse site.
Judge: $150M initially for victims in Florida condo collapse
The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Wildfire smoke clouds sky, hurts air quality on East Coast
An explosion involving liquid nitrogen occurred at a building in the Dippin’ Dots production...
10 injured in explosion at Dippin’ Dots facility in Kentucky