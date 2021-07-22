Advertisement

Major websites knocked offline

According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content...
According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content delivery network Akamai are reporting outages.(Source: Gray News)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:48 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Major websites like UPS, FedEx and Home Depot were knocked offline Thursday.

According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content delivery network Akamai were reporting outages.

“We are aware of an emerging issue with the Edge DNS service,” Akamai said on its website. “We are actively investigating the issue.”

The Domain Name System (DNS) is the phonebook of the Internet. Websites on the internet are accessed through domain names like usp.com or homedepot.com.

The problem appeared to peak around 12:20 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector.

“We have implemented a fix for this issue, and based on current observations, the service is resuming normal operations,” Akamai said on Twitter. “We will continue to monitor to ensure that the impact has been fully mitigated.”

Websites appeared to return to normal by early afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our sister stations affiliate, GMA, is trekking across the 50 states with Rise and Shine series...
South Dakota makes headlines again, with a national news outlet visiting Mount Rushmore
Consecutive life sentences on all counts for convicted Rapid City child rapist
On Friday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was in Des Moines, Iowa speaking at the...
Governor’s office stays quiet after Governor’s comment on putting prayer back in school
The two laugh after being reunited.
A 51 day journey by horseback, two cowboys arrive from Missouri at Mount Rushmore
COVID-19 cases for Wednesday in South Dakota and Wyoming

Latest News

Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category...
‘Destructive’ thunderstorm warning coming to cellphone near you
House Speaker Pelosi on not appointing some lawmakers to the Jan. 6 commission: "While this may...
Pelosi says Jan. 6 panel to move ahead without GOP’s choices
FILE - In this June 25, 2021 photo, former Afghan interpreters hold placards during a...
House votes to evacuate more Afghan allies as US war ends
Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling the muffins, sold across the...
Packaged muffins recalled due to possible listeria contamination