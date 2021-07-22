Advertisement

Judge orders medical records turned over in Ravnsborg case

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:55 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A judge overseeing the criminal trial of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg is ordering medical providers to turn over their health records for the man killed when Ravnsborg struck him last year. This week, Judge John Brown issued letters to several hospitals and clinics, ordering them to provide records about Joe Boever’s psychiatric state. The order comes after Ravnsborg’s defense alleged in court documents that Boever’s death may have been a suicide. Ravnsborg is charged with three misdemeanor charges of careless driving, use of an electronic device while driving and illegal lane change. His trial is scheduled for next month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our sister stations affiliate, GMA, is trekking across the 50 states with Rise and Shine series...
South Dakota makes headlines again, with a national news outlet visiting Mount Rushmore
Consecutive life sentences on all counts for convicted Rapid City child rapist
On Friday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was in Des Moines, Iowa speaking at the...
Governor’s office stays quiet after Governor’s comment on putting prayer back in school
The two laugh after being reunited.
A 51 day journey by horseback, two cowboys arrive from Missouri at Mount Rushmore
COVID-19 cases for Wednesday in South Dakota and Wyoming

Latest News

Crews continue work
Preventing floods, construction crews continue work on St. Joe
Advice from a travel agent on how you should stay updated and on top of the restrictions while...
How can you internationally travel with borders sporadically closing?
Near New Underwood
Rollover near New Underwood has one car beaten and battered
The Sturgis Motorcycle rally is revving up its engines but the same health concerns from last...
Could this year’s Sturgis Rally be deemed another “super spreader” event?
Shen Yun
Rapid City hosts Shen Yun, a performance through 5,000 years of Chinese history