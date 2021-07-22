Advertisement

How can you internationally travel with borders sporadically closing?

Advice from a travel agent on how you should stay updated and on top of the restrictions while internationally traveling
Advice from a travel agent on how you should stay updated and on top of the restrictions while...
Advice from a travel agent on how you should stay updated and on top of the restrictions while internationally traveling
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:26 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After the Canada-US border was beginning to reopen, it has been closed again to nonessential travel to and from the United States until August 21st.

Border closures and openings have been sporadic throughout the world while COVID-19 restrictions remain in flux.

This makes international traveling difficult and confusing when you aren’t aware of where you can go, if you need to be fully vaccinated, or if you’ll have to quarantine.

Usually, travel agents are up-to-date with these details.

“I truly recommend just doing a lot of research before you go, we recommend you using a travel agent of course, but also taking personal responsibility on doing your own research and getting to know what you need to do before you get there, what you need to do to get back into the United State again,” said Rhonda Keller, district director of State of South Dakota AAA.

Keller also says if you need to renew your passport or apply for a new one, make sure to do so months before your planned vacation.

