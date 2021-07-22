Advertisement

Hot Again Today; Slight Chance of Thunderstorms

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:01 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hot and hazy weather is still in the forecast today. But with more monsoon type moisture in place, thunderstorms will develop on a scattered basis late this afternoon and evening. Strong gusty winds and lightning can be expected with the storms along with brief heavy downpours.

Friday will be hot again with haze and a few storms, then Saturday should be mostly dry. We’ll have one more chance of afternoon and evening storms on Sunday.

Next week is looking mighty hot - likely the hottest of the year. Good chance Rapid City could see 100 degrees .... will all depend upon how much haze we see next week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our sister stations affiliate, GMA, is trekking across the 50 states with Rise and Shine series...
South Dakota makes headlines again, with a national news outlet visiting Mount Rushmore
Consecutive life sentences on all counts for convicted Rapid City child rapist
On Friday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was in Des Moines, Iowa speaking at the...
Governor’s office stays quiet after Governor’s comment on putting prayer back in school
Indian Boarding School
Community members discuss finding and honoring youth Native lives lost at Rapid city Boarding School
The two laugh after being reunited.
A 51 day journey by horseback, two cowboys arrive from Missouri at Mount Rushmore

Latest News

HOT
Hot again Thursday with more PM storms
Stormy
Hot again with a few more storms Thursday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Hot Again Today; Slight Chance of Thunderstorms
HOT
Hot weather continues for the forseeable future