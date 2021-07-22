The heat wave continues with a few more storm chances

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight. Isolated showers and storms will be possible at times, especially from the northern hills into northwestern South Dakota. Lows will range from the 60s to near 70.

Partly cloudy skies continue for Friday. Showers and storms begin to develop in the early afternoon and go through the evening. A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible yet again. Highs will be a little cooler, with many in the 90s. Not as many triple digits expected across the area.

A few afternoon storms are possible for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s over the weekend. Next week will be a hot one with the potential for the warmest air of the season, so far. Highs will be in the upper 90s on Monday and in the triple digits on Tuesday. Wednesday is hot still with highs in the upper 90s, but storms return to the forecast Thursday and Friday, which will bring highs closer to 90°.

