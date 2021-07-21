Water key to protecting construction workers from heat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The summer season is typically when construction projects are in full swing, and this year is no exception.

While conditions are mostly clear to get the roads and buildings done, it can also be inconvenient to work in the sweltering heat of July and August.

The CDC has guidelines on how construction workers can avoid heat-related injuries. The most important among them is to drink a lot of water.

”Water, water, water. That’s what they emphasize,” says construction worker Matthew Jewett. “Also, if you’re tired be sure to take breaks and drink water.”

It’s also important for workers to wear loose and breathable fabrics as they work.

