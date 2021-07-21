Advertisement

US life expectancy in 2020 saw biggest drop since WWII

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:27 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. life expectancy fell by a year and a half in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War II. The decrease for both Black Americans and Hispanic Americans was even worse: three years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the calculations for 2020 early Wednesday.

The drop is due mainly to the COVID-19 pandemic, which health officials say is responsible for close to 74% of the overall life expectancy decline.

But killers other than COVID-19 played a role.

Drug overdoses pushed life expectancy down, and rising homicides were a small but significant reason for the decline for Black Americans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phone found recording in family bathroom at Dell Rapids pool
Man found dead in Oglala, officer shoots armed individual
Our sister stations affiliate, GMA, is trekking across the 50 states with Rise and Shine series...
South Dakota makes headlines again, with a national news outlet visiting Mount Rushmore
COVID-19 numbers for Monday in Wyoming
On Friday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was in Des Moines, Iowa speaking at the...
Governor’s office stays quiet after Governor’s comment on putting prayer back in school

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2019, file photo Fox News host Sean Hannity speaks during a taping of...
Conservative media offers mixed messages on COVID-19 vaccine
Health officials are trying to address the misinformation about vaccines as the delta variant...
White House fights against vaccine misinformation
President Biden touts the economy as bipartisan infrastructure deal on life support.
Biden’s 3rd trip to reddish Ohio pushes his economic agenda
Tokyo 2020 faces a reputation as the 'no-fun Olympics.'
Tokyo 2020: The no-fun Olympics
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP prepares to block vote on infrastructure bill with filibuster