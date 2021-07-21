Advertisement

South Dakota makes headlines again, with a national news outlet visiting Mount Rushmore

Our sister stations affiliate, GMA, is trekking across the 50 states with Rise and Shine series and Tuesday’s stop? South Dakota.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota has made national headlines, on topics ranging from COVID to politics, and today the state filled an entire national newscast, Good Morning America.

Our sister station, KOTA Territory, had some national news visitors.

Cecilia Vega, ABC’s chief White House correspondent, spent the morning at Mount Rushmore, with Rise and Shine, a series on GMA that is trekking across the 50 states.

Tuesday, they talked about both South Dakota’s history and economics.

”We did two stories,” said Vega. “The first one we did is the complex history that is Mount Rushmore and this land and getting into the debate on what should happen to monuments in our country as our country is going through this reckoning about monuments and the history of them. And we talked to Native American people who live in this area whose history is very complicated. And then we get into where we are as a state in South Dakota. We have seen small businesses hit so hard during this pandemic And we starting to see this change, we are starting to see them come back.”

The series also highlighted a Rapid City business, Etiquette Catering Co., newly named Chef Brave Heart.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

