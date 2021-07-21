Hot again Thursday with more PM storms

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies become clear by midnight with lows falling into the 60s and 70s. Sunshine will stick around with the hazy skies Thursday morning, but clouds bubble up through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 90s and 100s across the area. Storms will develop in the afternoon hours and linger into the evening. A few strong to severe storms are possible, especially in northeast Wyoming, southeast Montana and northwest South Dakota. Hail and wind will be the primary threats.

Friday stays hot with highs back in the 90s for much of the area. An afternoon storm will be possible, mostly in and around the Black Hills. Saturday will stay hot with highs in the 90s once again. Isolated storms are possible in the afternoon, but they don’t look too promising. As of now, the best chance for an afternoon storms is on Sunday. Highs will be near 90°.

Hot weather is likely to continue next week with highs in the upper 90s on Monday, Near 100° Tuesday and Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine is expected all three days. Storms will return to the forecast toward the end of next week and highs will drop to the low 90s. for the area.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.