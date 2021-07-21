FreedomFest festival comes to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -FreedomFest is an annual festival comprised of breakout sessions, the Anthem Libertarian Film Festival, exhibits, and more than hundreds of speakers. According to the group’s website, they are independent, non-partisan, and not affiliated with any organization or think tank.

“We will be talking philosophy, history, science, and technology, healthy living, economics, politics, you name it, we cover it,” said Mark Skousen, producer and founder of FreedomFest.

The event was founded in 2007 and has been held in Las Vegas until this year.

“We decided to come to the land of the free and the home of the brave because this was the most open state,” Mark said.

“Governor Noem was sending out those wonderful clips saying ‘come to South Dakota’ and we took her up on it,” said Jo Ann Skousen, director and co-founder of Anthem Film Festival.

Organizers say they’re seeing a record-breaking crowd this year, with more than 2,600 attendees from around the world.

A majority of their convention attendees have tourist destinations in mind while visiting the Black Hills.

“Most of our people have gone to Mount Rushmore and Crazy Horse and so forth so it’s been a great event,” Jo Ann said.

Conferences like this add to the overall tourism numbers for the year and this will go until July 24th.

