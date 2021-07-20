Advertisement

White House hosts Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about infrastructure negotiations, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:05 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A Super Bowl championship team visited the White House for the first time since 2017.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were congratulated by President Joe Biden in person Tuesday.

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump uninvited the Philadelphia Eagles because some players protested during the national anthem.

The New England Patriots did not attend the traditional White House ceremony in 2019 but said it had nothing to do with politics. The Patriots had attended the ceremony in 2017.

The Kansas City Chiefs did not visit the White House in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, Biden welcomed the Los Angeles Dodgers, the 2020 World Series champions, to the White House.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady visited with the team Tuesday.

Brady skipped a visit to the White House under then-President Barack Obama in 2015. He also skipped the Patriots’ 2017 visit to the White House.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jasmine Benning of Sioux Falls...
Kidnapping near Brookings leads to manhunt
Police investigate fatal vehicle-vs-motorcycle crash
A Red Flag Warning is in effect from Monday afternoon into Monday evening as grass and timber firea burn in Northeast Wyoming
COVID-19 numbers for Monday in Wyoming
City Council could approve $1,000 dollar hazard pay for first responders

Latest News

LIVE: Biden hosts Super Bowl champions at White House
FILE - Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021.
New cybersecurity order issued for US pipeline operators
The CDC hopes to have a vaccine for young children by the end of the year.
What's the holdup on vaccines for kids?
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Extreme weather fuels Oregon wildfires; outside help sought