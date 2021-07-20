Noem hints at return of prayer to schools

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was in Des Moines, Iowa Friday, speaking at the conservative Family Leadership Summit. She made some waves with some barbed comments about fellow Republican governors. Noem also decried what she calls Joe Biden’s America.

Noem also said, “We prayed in schools, which by the way, in South Dakota, I’m putting prayer back in our schools.”

We contacted the governor’s office to ask what she was referring to when she said she was putting prayer back in our schools. We were only told to “stay tuned”. Supreme Court rulings have largely banned prayer in public schools since the 1960′s.