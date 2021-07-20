Hot weather continues for the forseeable future

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An isolated storm or two will be possible tonight, mainly from the northern hills up into northwest South Dakota. Lows will range from the 60s to the 70s. Partly cloudy skies continue through Wednesday with highs in the 90s for everyone on the plains. Temperatures in the hills will range from the upper 80s to near 90°. An isolated shower or storm will be possible during the afternoon in northeast Wyoming and the Black Hills.

The hottest day of the week is expected on Thursday with Rapid City forecast to hit 98°. It is possible we flirt with triple digits. Many on the plains will likely reach 100°+ by the afternoon hours. Isolated showers and storms will be possible once again. The best chance of storms will come Friday, where highs will be in the lower to mid 90s for many.

The weekend will feature a storm chance during the afternoon hours as highs continue to stay in the 90s. Next week looks pretty hot, too. Highs will be in the 90s for much, if not all, of the week. Monday and Tuesday are looking dry, but storms return Wednesday through Friday.

