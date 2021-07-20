Community members gather to show support to Cuba

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Veterans and supporters gathered on the corners of Kansas City and 5th street Monday evening to support and bring awareness to the uprisings in Cuba.

The Cuban protests started to protest the ruling of the Communist Party of Cuba.

They were triggered by the government’s response to Covid-19 and the shortage of food and medicine.

Citizens of Rapid City decided to use their freedom rights to bring awareness to these issues overseas.

“We’ve decided that we’re not just going to sit by. We’re going to come out, wave some flags and let them know we support them. My godfather when I was very young was Cuban. He loves his country; he came from Havana. So, we ask the people of Rapid City to stand for freedom with the Cuban people,” said Eduardo Manzano, a retired United States Airman.

Manzano believes a young generation is waking up and seeking freedom.

