Mid-summer heat wave continues

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures are hot once again Tuesday and you could say for the rest of the week. Highs tomorrow will jump into the mid 90s across the area. Highs will continue in the upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday with the best chance for triple digits on Thursday. Friday will be in the lower 90s.

Each day going forward this week and for the weekend presents the possibility of a couple storms during the afternoon hours. Friday looks to have the best chance to see storms throughout the area, which is why temperatures aren’t expected to be as warm.

The hot air does not look to be going anywhere anytime soon. Stay cool and hydrated!

