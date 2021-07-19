Advertisement

Mid-summer heat wave continues

HOT
HOT(KEVN/KOTA)
By David Stradling
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:35 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures are hot once again Tuesday and you could say for the rest of the week. Highs tomorrow will jump into the mid 90s across the area. Highs will continue in the upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday with the best chance for triple digits on Thursday. Friday will be in the lower 90s.

Each day going forward this week and for the weekend presents the possibility of a couple storms during the afternoon hours. Friday looks to have the best chance to see storms throughout the area, which is why temperatures aren’t expected to be as warm.

The hot air does not look to be going anywhere anytime soon. Stay cool and hydrated!

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jasmine Benning of Sioux Falls...
Kidnapping near Brookings leads to manhunt
The sheriff's office said the deaths of three festivalgoers were being investigated "as a...
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide
Police investigate fatal vehicle-vs-motorcycle crash
Mugshot
Homicide in The Hills, man arrested after 8 years of searching for answers
A Red Flag Warning is in effect from Monday afternoon into Monday evening as grass and timber firea burn in Northeast Wyoming

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Hazy and Hot through the Week
Sunny skies
Hottest week of the year is likely
Hot temperatures expected, especially in Sheridan
Some severe weather tonight
HOT
A hot weekend on tap with a few storm chances