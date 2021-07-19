Mary Temple & Family Band: “Hitch a Ride, My Brother”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Mary Temple & Family Band are the latest to grace the studio for the Skyline Summer Music Series. With her springy yet positive banjo plucking we sat down with the artist before her performance to discover more about music within the Temple Family.

Artist Biography: Mary Temple

“Spearfish-based singer-songwriter Mary Temple has a way of drawing out the core of her listeners’ emotions. With a passion for banjo and singing running through her veins Mary brings enthusiastic lyrics and sparkling melodies exposing a sensitive artist and provokes a profound response.

Influenced by the traditional sounds of the banjo and contemporary artists such as Brandy Carlisle and Miranda Lambert, her inspiration runs deep from many artists but especially from her family. Having played with The Max Temple Band, joining sons Luke and Max and her husband Scott and even Kortney her daughter-in-law on occasions, Mary looks forward to playing more venues again with the family.

The Temples have opened for Eddie Money and other outside events as well as smaller venues and private parties. Mary has always enjoyed jamming family and friends and the music has led to promoting live music with a business that helps communities create sustainable-live events. The generations of music in the family inspired the creation of DownTown Events, a business that Max is building again after Covid-19 shut things down.

The Temples will be playing next at the Elkhorn Ridge Golf Club, Miller Creek Pub & Grill on August 6th from 5 – 8 pm. If you visit SoundCloud you can hear some of the Temple’s music. Mary looks forward to new recordings with the band coming out later this year. Stay tuned! Banjo pun intended!”

