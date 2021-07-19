Advertisement

Kidnapping near Brookings leads to manhunt

According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jasmine Benning of Sioux Falls...
According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jasmine Benning of Sioux Falls was sitting in a vehicle in Oakwood State Park, when at about 4:20 AM, 23-year-old Alexander Felipe Andrade left his nearby vehicle and began hitting Benning’s car with a machete.(KOTA)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 8:26 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KEVN) - A kidnapping incident in a state park near Brookings ended up in a police chase.

According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jasmine Benning of Sioux Falls was sitting in a vehicle in Oakwood State Park, when at about 4:20 AM, 23-year-old Alexander Felipe Andrade left his nearby vehicle and began hitting Benning’s car with a machete.

According to police, he then pulled Benning out of her car, abducting her, forcing her to drive away. An SDSU Police Officer saw the car and followed it to Sioux Falls.

The suspect car eventually ran out of gas and Benning was able to get away.

Andrade is still at large, and anyone who may know about his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's office said the deaths of three festivalgoers were being investigated "as a...
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide
Mugshot
Homicide in The Hills, man arrested after 8 years of searching for answers
Timberline and Canyon Lake face off in Little League baseball competition.
Timberline defeats Canyon Lake, headed to State Tournament
The Rapid City Police Department has been looking to expand because of the growing population...
Possibility of new police precinct met with criticism
Leanna Crawford
“It’s just sweet to be at a LIVE show,” Hills Alive is back

Latest News

The survey from Gunther VW Fort Lauderdale shows that exactly 50% of the 31,000 respondents...
Half of South Dakotans use social media behind the wheel
WATER STORY
WATER STORY
MEALS ON WHEELS
Meals on wheels
hills alive
hills alive
The survey from Gunther VW Fort Lauderdale shows that exactly 50% of the 31,000 respondents...
Half of South Dakotans use social media behind the wheel