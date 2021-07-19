Kidnapping near Brookings leads to manhunt

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KEVN) - A kidnapping incident in a state park near Brookings ended up in a police chase.

According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jasmine Benning of Sioux Falls was sitting in a vehicle in Oakwood State Park, when at about 4:20 AM, 23-year-old Alexander Felipe Andrade left his nearby vehicle and began hitting Benning’s car with a machete.

According to police, he then pulled Benning out of her car, abducting her, forcing her to drive away. An SDSU Police Officer saw the car and followed it to Sioux Falls.

The suspect car eventually ran out of gas and Benning was able to get away.

Andrade is still at large, and anyone who may know about his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.

