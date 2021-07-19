Hottest week of the year is likely

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As you can see from our new tower cam, there is still hazy weather across our area. That haze will once again be thick today. The good news with the haze is that it will cool us down a bit and prevent us from reaching 100 degrees. Currently temperatures sit in the 70s, so it has been a rather warm morning for Rapid City. Today we are going to see highs in the mid-to-upper 90s with sunny and hazy skies.

Tomorrow will be another hot and hazy day with highs once again in the upper 90s for Rapid City. Some moisture may fire up some overnight storms tomorrow night, but most of the day will be dry.

Drought continues across our area with the exception of the southern Black Hills near Custer and Hill City.

After tomorrow we are going to continue to see very hot temperatures that will peak in the upper 90s for Rapid City with some triple digits in other locations nearby. Triple digits are still possible in Rapid City, but not likely.

