HomeBrew Coffee: Oneheart’s Social Enterprise

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One heart Campus now has a coffee shop located on campus. Homebrew is open to the public and its mission is to give back to the community.

Homebrew prefers to hire within the program, to give guests a chance to get back on their feet.

The coffee shop serves up a variety of coffees, teas, cold beverages, and amazing treats. All proceeds benefit the shop and program, manager Summer Wilson bakes almost everything and says every day is exciting.

“ OneHeart is which is helping the hidden homeless. We are giving people a chance to get their feet back under them. People live in the towers, we try and through the program before we hire off the streets. We really wanna help around the community and give people their pride back.”

HomeBrew also has a couple of conference rooms that guests and the public can reserve. All the guests need to do is pay for retail, the room is completely free!

Homebrew is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

