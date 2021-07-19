Advertisement

‘Dumbest criminal of all’: Woman tracks down stolen car, confronts thief

By WDIV Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 10:50 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DETROIT (WDIV) - A Detroit woman took matters into her own hands to recover her stolen car. She tracked the suspect down then physically confronted him.

Bianca Chambers shares a white Mercedes-Benz with her boyfriend that was stolen last Monday while outside some Detroit shops. She decided to track down the person responsible, putting an alert out about the theft on Facebook and Instagram.

“You’re the dumbest criminal of all. I’m the wrong one. Cops going to find you. You’re a thief,” Chambers said.

The posts lit up with people reporting seeing the car near Grand River Avenue and Greenfield Road. While in the same area, Chambers also saw the car, but the driver sped away.

After another sighting Tuesday, Chambers reported the stolen car to police. The car had been parked near Taste of Honey Boutique, the business Chambers owns on Greenfield.

The next day, the car was spotted outside a hair salon with the suspected teenage thief inside the business. Chambers walked right up to him and asked about the car.

“Excuse me. You got that Benz out there?” she asked in video of the incident.

When the teen claimed the car as his, a physical confrontation ensued with Chambers reportedly pulling him out of the barber shop by his dreadlocks. Police eventually arrested the suspect.

“I feel like he just needed an old fashioned a-- whooping because you’re going to stop stealing people’s cars,” Chambers said.

Before the confrontation, Chambers slashed the tires on the Mercedes.

“I need to slash all four. I didn’t want you to think that you could get anywhere far,” she said. “Today was just the last straw... I refuse to let this man joyride another day in my car.”

The teenager is being held on the accusation of receiving stolen property.

Police warned Chambers she could have been arrested for assault over the incident, but the suspect decided not to press charges against her.

