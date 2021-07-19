Advertisement

Coco Gauff to miss Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

Coco Gauff, the 17-year-old rising tennis star, says she is disappointed she won't get to...
Coco Gauff, the 17-year-old rising tennis star, says she is disappointed she won't get to represent the United States at the Tokyo Olympics. She wishes the rest of the American tennis team the best of luck.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:21 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - U.S. tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing her to pull out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Gauff revealed her positive test in a tweet on Sunday.

The 17-year-old is No. 25 in the WTA rankings. She lost in the fourth round at Wimbledon last month.

The U.S. Tennis Association said it was saddened to learn that Gauff will be unable to participate in Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff's office said the deaths of three festivalgoers were being investigated "as a...
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide
Mugshot
Homicide in The Hills, man arrested after 8 years of searching for answers
Timberline and Canyon Lake face off in Little League baseball competition.
Timberline defeats Canyon Lake, headed to State Tournament
The Rapid City Police Department has been looking to expand because of the growing population...
Possibility of new police precinct met with criticism
Leanna Crawford
“It’s just sweet to be at a LIVE show,” Hills Alive is back

Latest News

The transfer of Nasser could suggest President Joe Biden is making efforts to reduce the...
Biden transfers 1st Guantanamo detainee to home country
The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
Microsoft Exchange email hack was caused by China, US says
FILE - In this May 26, 2021 file photo, Jordan's King Abdullah II listens during a meeting with...
Biden hosts Jordan’s king amid tough choices in Mideast
Evacuations have been ordered for the Tamarack Fire burning in Alpine County, Calif., near...
Dangerous conditions complicate wildfire fight in western US
Duane Boucher described what he called the suddenness of the evacuation from the Tamarack Fire...
Fast-moving wildfire didn't give people much time to evacuate