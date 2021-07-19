Advertisement

City Council could approve $1,000 dollar hazard pay for first responders

(Gray tv)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:13 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tonight, Rapid City Common Council could decide whether first responders will get some extra cash. Both the Police and Fire Department Chief’s asked the City Council to consider giving first responders, what is known as hazard pay for their efforts during the pandemic. City Councilmen for Ward 3, Jason Salamun says a one time payment of $1,000 per employee is on the table.

”They earned this hazard pay because they have gone above and beyond especially during a time of uncertainty. So, this is just a small gesture on the Council’s part to say thank you and we got your back,” Salamun said.

Salamun says he is not sure what the outcome of tonight’s discussion will be, but thinks it is a great opportunity to make sure those in uniform feel appreciated.

”They go about their day or night, and don’t know what’s going to happen during that time, and they are very grateful to return home to their families. I have a deep appreciation for that, and right now we have the opportunity because we have funding available to go ahead and provide the hazard pay,” Salamun said.

Salamun noted if the extra pay gets approved, it could pave the way for the other city employees who put themselves in harm’s way during the pandemic to receive hazard pay.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jasmine Benning of Sioux Falls...
Kidnapping near Brookings leads to manhunt
The sheriff's office said the deaths of three festivalgoers were being investigated "as a...
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide
Police investigate fatal vehicle-vs-motorcycle crash
Mugshot
Homicide in The Hills, man arrested after 8 years of searching for answers
A Red Flag Warning is in effect from Monday afternoon into Monday evening as grass and timber firea burn in Northeast Wyoming

Latest News

The 9 on KEVN Black Hills Fox
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Des Moines, Iowa.
Noem hints at return of prayer to schools
Richard Schmitz makes initial appearance in 7th Circuit Court
Man accused of murder appears in court
cuba protests in rapid city
Community members gather to show support to Cuba