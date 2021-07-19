City Council could approve $1,000 dollar hazard pay for first responders

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tonight, Rapid City Common Council could decide whether first responders will get some extra cash. Both the Police and Fire Department Chief’s asked the City Council to consider giving first responders, what is known as hazard pay for their efforts during the pandemic. City Councilmen for Ward 3, Jason Salamun says a one time payment of $1,000 per employee is on the table.

”They earned this hazard pay because they have gone above and beyond especially during a time of uncertainty. So, this is just a small gesture on the Council’s part to say thank you and we got your back,” Salamun said.

Salamun says he is not sure what the outcome of tonight’s discussion will be, but thinks it is a great opportunity to make sure those in uniform feel appreciated.

”They go about their day or night, and don’t know what’s going to happen during that time, and they are very grateful to return home to their families. I have a deep appreciation for that, and right now we have the opportunity because we have funding available to go ahead and provide the hazard pay,” Salamun said.

Salamun noted if the extra pay gets approved, it could pave the way for the other city employees who put themselves in harm’s way during the pandemic to receive hazard pay.

