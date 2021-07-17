Advertisement

Youth Trooper Academy takes place in Pierre

The American Legion and the South Dakota Department of Public Safety put the program on every year to give South Dakota students a look at what it is like to be a state trooper.
(KSFY)
By Austin Goss
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:06 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. - High school students from across South Dakota came to Pierre this week to go through the training of a South Dakota state trooper, and see if it may be for them.

“If a student has ever thought about joining law enforcement, this is their chance to experience it first hand,” said Col. Rick Miller, superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol. “Some of our current troopers went through this academy as high school students and many of them have told us that being part of the Youth Academy deepened their desire to eventually join the Highway Patrol.”

The program is five days of training that includes everything a trooper would do through their training, such as classroom work, physical fitness, and training on the same exact equipment.

The Department of Public Safety and the American Legion put the camp on not just to give these kids a look into the life of a state trooper, but a look into the life of a leader as well.

Many who partake will go on to serve their state, or their country, in either a police force or the military.

“When I went through in Michigan, I always knew I wanted to go be in law enforcement,” said current State Trooper Joelle Schuknecht. “I didn’t know if I wanted to be a police department officer or a state trooper. After that week of going to Michigan’s trooper academy, it really solidified that I wanted to be a trooper.”

Despite the rigors of the training, the program retention rate has remained extremely high. Throughout the programs nine years of existence, not one mentee has gone home due to a lack of enjoyment.

“We’ve never lost one, after all these years,” said Larry Price, an American Legion member crucial to putting the program on. “Never has a student gone home because they weren’t happy or didn’t have a good time here. It has been fantastic.”

“It has helped me become disciplined in a certain aspect,” explained Oliviyah Thornton, Garretson resident. “It has opened my eyes a lot. I like the comradery, and how you have to work together on everything. It puts a big emphasis on this career for me... I know for sure now I want to do law enforcement or military one day.”

Graduates of the program and their high schools are as follows: Gelatea Pauling, Sturgis Brown; Shelby Swets, Spearfish; Riley Bock, Rapid City Central; Mitchell Miller, Rapid City Stevens; Noah Weishaar, New Underwood; Faith Maunu, Pierre T.F. Riggs; Andruw Fredericksen, Stanley County High School; Cole Peterson, Pierre T.F. Riggs; Adisson Westergren, Pierre T.F. Riggs; Darin McGaugh, Fredrick; Marcos Garcia, Groton; Cameron Schmidt, Redfield; Kolby Merkel, Clark; Trevor Donbroski, Deubrook; Wyatt Anderson, Willow Lake; Jasmine Feild, Huron; Nyomi Mahrt, Plankinton; Samantha Torguson, Iroquois; Porter Walz, Wessington Springs; Oliviyah Thornton, Garretson; Jaden Koll, Sioux Falls Roosevelt; Ashton Gabriel, Madison; and, Riley Folkers, Yankton.

Most Read

arrest
Hill City Man Arrested In 8 Year Old Homicide Case
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
COVID-19 cases spike in Central Louisiana, while the Delta and Delta-Plus variant emerge as well.
COVID-19: Mask, vaccine mandates rise along with delta variant
Jim Furnish has worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 34 years and Thursday, spoke about his...
Black Hills National Forest’s health is raising concern
Meth addiction steadily increases in Rapid City

Latest News

Homicide in The Hills, man arrested after 8 years of searching for answers
Homicide in The Hills, man arrested after 8 years of searching for answers
drought
Wide spread drought across the west is priming the market for higher meat prices
homelessness
Homeless in The Hills, diaper drive collects more than 60,000
Soldier ride
Tribute to Fallen Soldier ride makes a stop in Rapid City