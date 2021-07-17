Advertisement

Wide spread drought across the west is priming the market for higher meat prices

By Scarlett Lisjak
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:56 PM MDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The northern plains are hot and dry this year, and as the sun continues to peek through the smoky air, the cattle industry in Western South Dakota is beginning to suffocate, leaving ranchers and farmers praying for rain.

Owner of Dustman’s Ranch, Jack Dustman owns 160 head of cattle and not enough water, but that’s not the only shortage his ranch faces.

“Our hay production is about less than a 3rd of what it normally is, and that’s pretty common within the community, if not, some of our neighbors have not even got any hay at all. So, with the price of hay the way its going right now, I don’t know how this is going to wash out in the fall, whether or not there is going to be many cattle left,” Dustman said.

Hay is selling for $300 dollars a ton, but typically costs between $80 to $100 dollars. Dustman adds if prices stay the same, he could be faced with some tough decisions.

“We will have to cut pretty deep for the amount of feed that we have, depending upon how hard we have to cut, it will take up to five years to recover from that,” Dustman said.

Charles Maude makes 100% of his living off farming in northern plains, he says in a typical year the grass would come up past your knees, but this year its much shorter. A field that would produce 535 bales of hay in a year is only producing 40. Maude says the conditions are getting so dire that their water sources are depleting.

“This is the first year that Spring Creek hasn’t ran all throughout the summer, in probably 10 to 12 years, a little unusual, the aquifers are starting to get dry, there are some wells, that are not producing water like, like they have for my whole lifetime really,” Maude said.

Maude adds it is only a matter of time before the issues in the plains catch up with the prices in town.

“The Cheyenne River is running such a low flow; a lot of dry land acres are just going to be a complete failure this year. We always joke, it’s going to be ground cover this year, we grew a little bit, and it just isn’t going to make cattle feed at all and you’re going to see diminished crop yields and that will trickle down to the consumer eventually,” Dustman said.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

arrest
Hill City Man Arrested In 8 Year Old Homicide Case
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
COVID-19 cases spike in Central Louisiana, while the Delta and Delta-Plus variant emerge as well.
COVID-19: Mask, vaccine mandates rise along with delta variant
Jim Furnish has worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 34 years and Thursday, spoke about his...
Black Hills National Forest’s health is raising concern
Meth addiction steadily increases in Rapid City

Latest News

Youth Trooper Academy takes place in Pierre
Homicide in The Hills, man arrested after 8 years of searching for answers
Homicide in The Hills, man arrested after 8 years of searching for answers
drought
Wide spread drought across the west is priming the market for higher meat prices
homelessness
Homeless in The Hills, diaper drive collects more than 60,000
Soldier ride
Tribute to Fallen Soldier ride makes a stop in Rapid City