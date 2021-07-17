Tribute to Fallen Soldier ride makes a stop in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Bikers from across the region are rolling through the Black Hills to honor our nation’s heroes. The 12th annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Ride starts off in Eugene, Oregon before ending in Washington D.C.

As the ride makes its way across the country they make stops at the homes of fallen soldiers and present family members with a memorial plaque and portrait.

”You always see tears in their eyes, because the first thing they will tell you is that they think people forgot their fallen hero and when you see a 30/40 motorcycles show and the memorial flame shows up they realize people haven’t forgotten them,” Warren Williamson, Executive Director Tribute To Fallen Soldiers Eugene, Oregon, says

The ride ends on Aug 8, at Arlington National Cemetary -- here they will ring a memorial bell 75 times for every fallen service member they are honoring on this year’s ride.

Some of those being honored include Beau Biden, son of President Joe Biden, and Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick who died during the riot at the capitol on Jan 6.

