Advertisement

Reports emerge of suspects stealing condo collapse victims’ identities

By WPLG Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 1:21 PM MDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WPLG) - Disturbing reports are emerging of hackers taking advantage of those killed in the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo.

Officials say the criminals is seeing the victims’ names in the news, stealing their identities and trying to make a profit.

“This person is using this technique in cookie-cutter style and applying it to others,” Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said.

The family of Annie Ortiz, who was recovered with her son and her husband, told reporters her bank account has been targeted.

“The night before her funeral, I was doing the eulogy and for some reason I started looking at her iPad and I noticed there were email notifications … And when I opened the email I noticed they started changing all of the bank accounts, especially from Wells Fargo,” Annie Ortiz’s sister, Nicole Ortiz, said.

Nicole Ortiz said that the hackers had changed the addresses on the accounts and started transferring money.

“They have stolen all her credit cards,” she said.

The details of how the crime is being committed is information investigators are trying to keep secret to the public to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot
Homicide in The Hills, man arrested after 8 years of searching for answers
The Rapid City Police Department has been looking to expand because of the growing population...
Possibility of new police precinct met with criticism
After a year off because of the pandemic, Spearfish's Festival in the Park is back.
43rd Festival in the Park is underway
arrest
Hill City Man Arrested In 8 Year Old Homicide Case
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her

Latest News

FILE - The Disney Dream sails out of Port Canaveral, Florida, on a two-night test sailing, also...
Court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on cruise ships
FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019 file photo, the advertising label of the Organization of the...
OPEC, allies raise limits for 5 countries to end oil dispute
Police have not announced any suspects or arrests. It is unclear what prompted the shooting.
4 youths among 6 shot in Chicago neighborhood
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he leaves after delivering the Angelus noon prayer from the...
2 weeks post-surgery, Pope Francis appears at Vatican window
“This tragic incident is being investigated as a suspected carbon monoxide exposure from a...
4 Michigan festivalgoers dead; 3 exposed to carbon monoxide