“It’s just sweet to be at a LIVE show,” Hills Alive is back

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hills alive is back.

Haley Powell, the director of the even says, “It’s amazing. We’ve got stuff for all ages this weekend right here at memorial Park in Rapid City.”

Last years event was cancelled, but so far this year isn’t showing traces of resentment.

“This morning we had more people I think than we’ve had in past years getting their tents set up, chairs set up. The space was very limited when you got here,” says Powell.”

It’s a celebration of sorts, featuring Christian Music from 13 musicians.

“This is such an amazing time,” Powell says, “it’s like a family reunion every single year where we have volunteers and staff come together to work to make this happen all for the king.”

So, what brought a singer like Leanna Crawford from Washington to The Hills?

“Honestly, just trying to be an encouragement with every lyric and all of the songs. Just trying to encourage others. Also, I think it feels like when people are on stage. Or, at least when I see a pasture or a singer. I think that they have it all together. So a huge part of what I want to do is be like, ‘We’re kind of all the same. Like, we’re all going through it. We all have insecurities.’ We all just need reminders,” says Crawford. “Good reminders.”

People seem thrilled to be back.

“It’s just sweet to be at a LIVE show. I’m ready for it and I think people are too. I’ve been singing since I was little. I was like the annoying little kid that sang like all of the time. I’m still the annoying kid. I’m just a little older,” says Crawford.

Her ultimate goal is to let people that not everyone has it all together. Not even her.

“I just, I mean this is so fun! I should have something! I love this, and just thank you so much. I’m so thankful to do music. It’s special to be in Rapid City. Such a beautiful place. So,” says Crawford. “Thank you. Thanks for having me. It’s awesome.”

