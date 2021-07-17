Advertisement

Homicide in The Hills, man arrested after 8 years of searching for answers

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:21 PM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 8 years ago, the body of Meshell Will was found badly decomposed in a wooded area in Pennington County. Today, 53-year-old Richard Melvin Schmitz was arrested at his home near Hill City and charged with her murder.

Captain Tony Harrison with Pennington County Sherrif’s Office Investigations says that over eight years, enough evidence has come forward to present probable cause and warrant the arrest that involved efforts from the Rapid City Police Department, South Dakota Division of Investigations and Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

He says all four worked hand in hand and were present during today’s arrest.

Lieutenant Dustin Morrison was at the scene 8 years ago alongside the victim’s family.

”It’s just taken so long to be able to give them an answer, which is the biggest frustration. I’m glad that today, here we sit eight years later. You put in all of that work and knowing that it was a person, somebody’s loved one. They deserve resolution. This should never happen to anybody. To be able to give them closure is so rewarding.”

The evidence that led to the arrest has not been released.

The Sheriff’s Office says Schmitz has remained a person of interest in the case and will now face the justice system. He’s charged with the second degree murder of Meshell Will.

