Advertisement

6-year-old girl killed, 5 adults injured in shooting in Washington, DC

A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C....
A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C. Friday night.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 1:20 AM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A 6-year-old girl was killed and five adults were injured in a shooting in Washington, D.C. Friday night, officials said.

The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m.

Metropolitan Police Department Executive Assistant Chief Ashan Benedict said officers heard gunshots and when they arrived on the scene, a group of people directed them to individuals who had been shot.

Benedict said a child was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Three men and two women were shot, but their injuries are non-life threatening.

“There is too much gun violence still perpetuated in this city,” Benedict said.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

arrest
Hill City Man Arrested In 8 Year Old Homicide Case
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her
COVID-19 cases spike in Central Louisiana, while the Delta and Delta-Plus variant emerge as well.
COVID-19: Mask, vaccine mandates rise along with delta variant
Jim Furnish has worked for the U.S. Forest Service for 34 years and Thursday, spoke about his...
Black Hills National Forest’s health is raising concern
Meth addiction steadily increases in Rapid City

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2021, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates...
Biden to host Super Bowl champ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tuesday
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
Unstable weather will continue to fuel huge Oregon blaze
A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany, Thursday...
Europe flood death toll tops 150, costly rebuilding ahead
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden pledges appeal of ‘deeply disappointing’ DACA ruling