Advertisement

43rd Festival in the Park is underway

Spearfish Festival in the Park
After a year off because of the pandemic, Spearfish's Festival in the Park is back.(KEVN/KOTA)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:47 AM MDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a year off because of the pandemic, Spearfish’s Festival in the Park is back.

The 43rd Festival in the Park kicked off Friday night in the Spearfish City Park. Friday was wristband night, a big fundraiser for the Matthews Opera House and Arts Center with visitors paying five dollars for a chance to get an early look at what the arts and crafts and food vendors are selling this year. They’re expecting another big crowd this weekend, meaning parking will once again be a challenge.

But the festival’s organizers say they have some help for you.

Festival in the Park coordinator Kyler Flock says, “We actually have a new shuttle service location. So we’ll be using the Spearfish High School parking lot. And so that’s all you’ll need to do to go to and from the park and you don’t have to worry about parking. Man, we are thrilled to be back here and be able to put on one of the most signature events in Spearfish.” The festival is open from 9am to 7pm on Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday. They have kids face painting set for Saturday from 10am to 1pm.

Most Read

Mugshot
Homicide in The Hills, man arrested after 8 years of searching for answers
The Rapid City Police Department has been looking to expand because of the growing population...
Possibility of new police precinct met with criticism
arrest
Hill City Man Arrested In 8 Year Old Homicide Case
Lorraine Graves was arrested and charged with accessory to murder in a Tulsa homicide...
Police: Suspect in murder investigation arrested after commenting on department’s Facebook post about her

Latest News

Inside Rapid City's water treatment plant.
Rapid City looks to the future to ensure freshwater needs are always met
Leanna Crawford
“It’s just sweet to be at a LIVE show,” Hills Alive is back
Youth Trooper Academy takes place in Pierre
Homicide in The Hills, man arrested after 8 years of searching for answers
Homicide in The Hills, man arrested after 8 years of searching for answers