Advertisement

Meth addiction poses a serious problem in Rapid City

By Scarlett Lisjak
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:25 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Nationwide Drug related deaths jumped 30% in 2020, according to new data released from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rise in deaths is attributed to an increased use of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid drug. However, there is not just one drug crisis in America but two.

Clinical Director of Addiction Treatment Services at the Care Campus, Deanna Nolan, says fewer people sought treatment for addiction during the pandemic.

“We were really ramping up; we were probably at our max capacity of 55 out of 64 beds. Then COVID hit and as COVID started to increase in numbers our numbers started decreasing as far as residential,” Nolan said.

However, that does not mean the problem went away, Nolan adds over the last three years methamphetamine use has been increasing by 3% annually.

“We see some of our folks that have always had an alcohol misuse disorder starting to try meth as well,” Nolan said.

Part of the challenge in combatting meth addiction in Rapid City is its prevalence.

“As far as I know its easy to get, obviously there is a lot of it on the streets or we wouldn’t be seeing the numbers we are seeing,” Nolan said.

While meth is on the rise nation wide, the CDC says South Dakota is one of two states seeing a decrease in opioid addiction. In Rapid City, however, the Fire department administered Narcan, a medication used to treat opioid overdoes, 81 times last year which was an increase from 2019.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot weather for Sunday
Threat of severe weather tomorrow
Names Released In Pennington County Fatal Crash
the Delta variant is spreading throughout the Black Hills, people who have chosen to not get...
Unvaccinated people are filling hospital beds at Monument Health
Rapid City Area School District have accommodated to the teacher shortage by a unique hiring...
Rapid City schools avoid the impact of the nationwide teacher shortage
Marijuana in South Dakota
15 weeks later, still no ‘Amendment A’ decision

Latest News

Wildfire
Crews respond to wildfire in Black Elk Wilderness Area
Bikers Against Bullies
Bikers against Bullies make their way to Deadwood
People pour in from all over the nation
Sturgis Rally crowd flood the streets, most from several state lines away
Nationwide rental car shortage revs up during Strugis
Parade down Main Street
Sturgis Rally 2021 kicks off with a parade for the people